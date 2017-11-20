Guinea: The European Union Announces €400 Million to Support Guinea

press release

Brussels — The European Union has announced that it will contribute €400 million to the National Economic and Social Development Plan for Guinea presented today at the Consultative Group's meeting in Paris.

The Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development, Neven Mimica, said: 'Three years ago, Guinea was struck by Ebola. Today, the country has recovered but it continues to face many challenges. The European Union remains committed to the Guinean people and will support the National Economic and Social Development Plan for Guinea to the tune of €400 million by 2020. This means that we will mobilise additional funds of over €100 million on top of what we were already contributing to Guinea, in particular through the Emergency Trust Fund for Africa.'

The announced support will make it possible to consolidate the rule of law and democratic governance, thereby making the country more resilient. It will support governance of the health sector so as to enable the State to deliver quality basic healthcare services and fulfil its role in monitoring health. Moreover, the support for the sanitation sector will also help to boost the potential of the capital, Conakry, and of the secondary towns as growth and innovation centres.

In addition, by supporting job creation by developing economic infrastructures in energy, transport and urban development, the European Union is assisting the country in its fight against the root causes of irregular migration.

Under the 11th European Development Fund (EDF), Guinea is receiving financing of €244 million for 2014-2020. This financing covers three main sectors: consolidation of the rule of law and governance (€92 million), urban sanitation (€84 million) and health (€40 million). In addition, there is support for the road sector (€20 million) and accompanying measures to support implementation (€8 million).

At regional level, Guinea also receives assistance in the fields of transport and energy, enabling support for loan/grant blending operations (around €90 million).

Guinea is one of the countries eligible to benefit from the Emergency Trust Fund for Africa. As such, it will benefit from two support projects for the socio-economic integration of young people and the return and reintegration of irregular migrants (€70 million).

