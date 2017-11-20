South Africa: ANN7's Departure Would Be Another Win for Civil Society

analysis

Calls from the public and sections of civil society for DStv to sever the cord that supplies ANN7 with sufficient oxygen to propagate its biased agenda should not be seen as a desire to limit the freedom of speech or association, but rather an objection against corruption that feeds the engine room of their paymaster's agenda.

Propaganda and agendas with a bent towards the views expressed by the owner of a media house will always direct the narrative that emanates from any news and information platform. However, should these views and opinions or the general content stray too far from the belief and reality according to the general public, free market forces will discharge the demise of those outlets peddling the hogwash of their skewed agendas. The dwindling viewership would normally shove the media house onto the uneconomical scrap heap.

But the case related to ANN7 and its print media sister (The New Age newspaper) is not a normal one. Free market forces were not at play, as a disproportionate amount of government advertising allocations were directed to this low-following and declining media house, to prop up the Zuma/Gupta propaganda machine. The use and abuse of the Government Communications and...