Nigeria: Ex-Minister Urges Speedy Action On Nuclear Programme

Abuja — Former Minister of Science and Technology, Prof. Turner Isoun, has urged the Federal Government to speed up action on its nuclear programme initiated to generate over 1000 megawatts of electricity.

Isoun, an expert in industrial science, gave the advice in Abuja. He said the government had already put in place facilities, including gamma irradiation, that would add value to agricultural produce, especially for export.

He commended the government for compelling ministries, agencies and corporate bodies in the country to patronise Nigerian satellites.

"Nigeria currently has satellites in orbit performing both observatory and communication functions, yet government agencies spend millions of dollars every year on the purchase of satellite imageries and internet data from other satellites across the world," he lamented.

According to Isoun, the government investment in the space sector will soon begin to create wealth and jobs. "As the former minister who guided the nation in this direction, I applaud this effort and urge government to monitor and ensure strict compliance with the implementation of the directive to patronize Nigerian satellites," he added.

He maintained that the satellite industry must be linked to other sectors of the economy, especially agriculture, transportation and banking.

"The acceptance of GSM, ATMs and other innovative facilities by Nigerians has demonstrated how technologically friendly we are as a country. Any nation averse to technology and innovation cannot compete globally. Nigerian universities must key into the current development, especially in the space sector. They must play a significant role in efforts to create wealth and jobs for the population," he said.