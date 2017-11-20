Nigeria: Monarch Moves Against Rapists, Domestic Violence, Child Abuse in Community

The traditional ruler of Igbogbo Kingdom, in Igbogbo/Bayeku Local Government Development Area of Lagos State, Oba Abdulsemiu Orimadegun, the Adeboruwa of Igbogbo kingdom, has declared war against perpetrators of rape, domestic violence, child abuse in the area.

The monarch spoke weekend, during a sensitization walk, aimed at fighting sexual and gender based violence in the community.

Speaking at the event organized by Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT), the monarch said children were leaders of tomorrow and that the community would not toy with the welfare of its upcoming generation.

Orimadegun said: "We will not tolerate child abuse in Igbogbo. No children will be abused, harassed and persecuted in this community and that is why we are partnering with the Lagos State Government in this lofty policy that is being implemented and which other states in the federation are now following."

Speaking with Vanguard at the event, the State Coordinator of (DSVRTT), Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, said the aim of the walk "is to sensitise the community on sexual and gender based violence crimes."