20 November 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Monarch Moves Against Rapists, Domestic Violence, Child Abuse in Community

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The traditional ruler of Igbogbo Kingdom, in Igbogbo/Bayeku Local Government Development Area of Lagos State, Oba Abdulsemiu Orimadegun, the Adeboruwa of Igbogbo kingdom, has declared war against perpetrators of rape, domestic violence, child abuse in the area.

The monarch spoke weekend, during a sensitization walk, aimed at fighting sexual and gender based violence in the community.

Speaking at the event organized by Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT), the monarch said children were leaders of tomorrow and that the community would not toy with the welfare of its upcoming generation.

Orimadegun said: "We will not tolerate child abuse in Igbogbo. No children will be abused, harassed and persecuted in this community and that is why we are partnering with the Lagos State Government in this lofty policy that is being implemented and which other states in the federation are now following."

Speaking with Vanguard at the event, the State Coordinator of (DSVRTT), Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, said the aim of the walk "is to sensitise the community on sexual and gender based violence crimes."

Nigeria

Nigeria, 189 Countries Agree to Scaled Up Climate Action

After two weeks of negotiations, Nigeria and other nations have agreed to launch the next steps toward higher climate… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.