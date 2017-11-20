20 November 2017

Zimbabwe: Mugabe 'Agrees to Terms of Resignation' - Report

Zimbabwe's president Robert Mugabe has agreed to the terms of his resignation and a letter has been drafted, a CNN report says, citing sources with direct knowledge of negotiations.

The report said that the army generals had agreed into many of Mugabe's demands.

Under the agreed deal, Mugabe and his wife will be granted full immunity and he would keep his private properties.

For the resignation to formally take place, however, a letter must first be sent to the speaker of Parliament, the source reportedly said.

Mugabe stunned many on Sunday after he stressed that he was still in power during a much-anticipated TV address.

"The (ruling Zanu-PF) party congress is due in a few weeks and I will preside over its processes," Mugabe said, pitching the country into further uncertainty.

Many Zimbabweans expected Mugabe to resign after the army seized power last week.

But Mugabe delivered his speech alongside the uniformed generals who were behind the military intervention.

In his address, Mugabe made no reference to the clamour for him to resign. Instead he paid tribute to three pillars of power in Zimbabwe - the military, the ruling party and the war veterans movement - and urged national solidarity.

