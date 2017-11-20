South Africa: ANC Leadership Race - Dlamini Zuma and Ramaphosa Seek Support in Mpumalanga

analysis

The ANC's presidential battle will soon come to a head in Mpumalanga, the ANC's second largest province and possibly the most important in determining which way the vote at the party's December conference will go. While it's still not officially clear where ANC chairperson and provincial premier David Mabuza's loyalties lie, the rest of the provincial leaders have made no secret about their preference for a woman president. By CARIEN DU PLESSIS.

Outside an ANC Women's League rally to launch its Molo Makhelwane ("hello neighbour") campaign to "deepen unity" in KwaMhlanga, many in attendance appeared to support ANC MP Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma for president - but a surprising number didn't.

This was strange, seeing that Dlamini Zuma was the main act at the gathering. Not that she gave a rousing speech - it was all of 15 minutes long and preceded by a raft of speeches by, among others, ANC Youth League leader Collen Maine, ANC Women's League leader Bathabile Dlamini, ANC deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte, and singer Kelly Khumalo. (Strutting around in what looked like a canary yellow swimming costume, a soft canary yellow gown and high heels, Khumalo was possibly the most exciting act of the day.)...