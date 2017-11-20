South Africa: Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Hosts Annual Frontline Monitoring Workshop, 20 Nov

20 November 2017

The Minister in Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Jeff Rabebe will deliver a keynote address at the seventh annual Frontline Monitoring workshop which will be held under the theme "Positioning frontline monitoring to address service delivery barriers".

The workshop will be attended by about 100 delegates constituting senior management from the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation (DPME) and its implementing partners such as Offices of the Premier, Municipalities and State Owned Entities.

The discussions at the workshop will be focused on both strategic and operational aspects of frontline monitoring. Furthermore it is expected that the outcomes will result in tangible collaborative initiatives for building a capable and responsive state that fast track delivery of quality services on the ground.

The DPME monitoring systems have been responsive to emergent issues on the ground and the findings drive policy reforms towards the attainment of the 2030 vision of the National Development Plan (NDP).

Since its inception in 2011, the Frontline Monitoring Programme, in collaboration with Offices of the Premier, has been monitoring public service facilities through both unannounced visits and improvements monitoring meetings. To date, the programme has conducted unannounced visits to over 1008 public service facilities and 130 facilities have been visited more than once in a bid to assist these facilities to improve the identified poor performing areas.

