18 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Zimbabwe: #Zimbabwe - 'This Our Independence'

Tagged:

Related Topics

Thousands of people have gathered at the Highfields sports ground in Harare in what many describe "as a historic day".

Zimbabweans have come from all over the country to demand that President Robert Mugabe resigns after being in office for 37 years.

The streets outside the sports ground are lined with cars, trucks and buses that transported people from different parts of the country.

Upon arriving on the sports field, they are met with chants of "welcome to the new Zimbabwe" and "we are finally free".

Lawrence Mashiri, a resident of Harare, said he had come to celebrate.

Zimbabwean protesters during the anti-Mugabe protest. (Felix Dlangamandla)

"We are happy today. This our independence," he said.

"People say we got our independence in 1980, but that's not true. We are gaining our independence today," Mashiri said.

"It's time the old man must go," he said.

Mashiri said he was grateful that the army stepped in and took the country back from Mugabe.

"If we get the right leaders, we can prosper," he said.

People arrived at the sports ground in anticipation of opposition leaders and leaders of the War Veterans' Association.

They posed for pictures with the army stationed around the area, with some thanking them for their contribution.

One man, who only wanted to be identified as Simba, said he had travelled overnight from Bulawayo to "witness this historic day".

"We have waited for this for a long time. We have suffered and now we are hopeful that our situation will change," he said.

Source: News24

Zimbabwe

Mugabe 'Agrees to Terms of Resignation' - Report

Zimbabwe's president Robert Mugabe has agreed to the terms of his resignation and a letter has been drafted, a CNN… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.