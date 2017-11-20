18 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Four Killed, Five Injured After Ambulance and Car Collide

Four people have been killed, among them children, and five sustained moderate injuries after an ambulance and a vehicle collided on the N17 at the Leandra Toll Plaza in Mpumalanga.

ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said the accident, which involved an ambulance from an unknown service provider, had happened on Friday afternoon, shortly after 16.30.

She said when the ER24 paramedics arrived, they found six individuals who needed medical treatment, and three people who unfortunately showed no signs of life.

"One of the seriously injured was a young girl, believed to be 3-years-old. ER24 transported the girl to hospital but unfortunately, she passed away in hospital a while later," said van Huyssteen.

Van Huyssteen said that the rest of the patients had been transported by various medical services to hospital for further medical care.

She said the cause of the accident was not known and would be investigated by local authorities who were on the scene.

