19 November 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Premier Supra Mahumapelo Launches Villages, Townships and Small Dorpies Retail Economy Project , 22 Nov

Efforts to revitalise community enterprises in the North West province's Villages, Townships and Small Dorpies will this week be taken to greater heights as Premier Supra Mahumapelo will be launching the first of its kind VTSD Retail Economy Mini Shopping centre and VTSD Hyper at Ventersdorp and Potchefstroom respectively, JB Marks Local Municipality.

To be launched on Wednesday, 22 November, this enterprise programme is aimed at empowering local business people to run sustainable enterprises, while at the same time working collectively through social enterprises.

The VTSD Retail Economy which is supported by the North West Development Corporation (NWDC), is a form of co-operative business model, which will see beneficiaries running tuckshops, butcheries, hair salons and hardware stores in a social enterprise model with Warehouses and proper Points of Sales.

