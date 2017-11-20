Kenya: Khalwale Claims His Life Is in Danger After 'Police' Storm His Hotel Room

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale claims his life is in danger after having his Nairobi hotel room barged into on Saturday night by unidentified men claiming to be from Flying Squad.

In a Twitter post, Dr Khalwale said the men, who drove in two cars, sought to arrest me but failed to identify themselves to hotel authorities.

According to Dr Khalwale, the men would later stalk him until 2am on Sunday morning.

The veteran politician tagged the post to the Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet and Interior CS Fred Matiang'i, but fell short of revealing whether he has reported the matter to the police.

@JBoinnet, @FredMatiangi, fellow Kenyans, my life is in eminently danger! Last night, at 9.30pm, men in two cars claiming to be from flying squad, stormed a Nairobi hotel 2 arrest me. They refused to identify themselves 2 hotel authorities but stalked me upto 2.00am this morning!

Dr Khalwale, who unsuccessfully tried to unseat current Kakamega governor Wycliffe Oparanya during the August 8 general election, is a core and vocal member of the opposition outfit Nasa.

He was among the key members of Nasa who turned up on Friday to welcome opposition leader Raila Odinga, an event that turned chaotic, leaving five dead, several injured and properties destroyed.