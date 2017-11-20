19 November 2017

Kenya: Keroche Heiress Claps Back at Woman Who Claims She 'Stole' Her Man

By Chad Kitundu

Keroche Breweries heiress Anerlisa Muigai has brilliantly clapped back to a woman who claimed she had stolen her man.

This after a woman by the name Joy Njokie claimed on Instagram that Ms Muigai had stolen her husband.

"Say hi to don. His wife is still crying a river to God to have his husband back to her and their baby," Njokie wrote.

But in her reply on the same thread Anerlisa cautioned Njokie to stop harassing her through social media.

The devil is a liar... feeling great today and fully recovered. Thank you for all your well wishes. I appreciate ❤. #Godfirst

A post shared by 🅰nerlisa Ⓜuigai (@anerlisa) on Nov 18, 2017 at 2:12am PST

"Please remove this cheap crap from my page... you all been attacking me on chitchat and kilimani even when I was in my hospital bed. As I said if Don is married can she post their marriage certificate? (still waiting for it). And just to make it clear no man is stolen, he chooses to walk away and even if you have 1,2,3... 10... 50 kids before marriage doesn't guarantee you of marriage #LetAGirlBreathe" she wrote.

On Thursday, Anerlisa, who got engaged in January to a man only identified as Stephen, introduced her new catch from her hospital bed when she had been rushed after collapsing at home. She only identified her new boyfriend as DK.

