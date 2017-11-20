South Africa: Mother Killed, Son Airlifted After Home Invasion in Brakpan

Police have launched a manhunt for at least three armed robbers who allegedly shot a mother and her son in Brakpan during a house robbery on Friday night.

Police spokesperson, Captain Mavela Masondo, said the two occupants, believed to be mother and son, had both been shot on Friday evening when the intruders forced their way into their home.

Masondo said the woman had been fatally wounded, while the man was in a critical condition.

Netcare 911 reported via their twitter account that the man had to be airlifted to a nearby hospital.

Masondo said no arrests had been made, but that a case of murder, attempted murder and house robbery were being investigated.

Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can assist in arresting the suspects to call crime stop number, which is 08600 10111 or call the nearest police station.

Source: News24