18 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Mother Killed, Son Airlifted After Home Invasion in Brakpan

Tagged:

Related Topics

Police have launched a manhunt for at least three armed robbers who allegedly shot a mother and her son in Brakpan during a house robbery on Friday night.

Police spokesperson, Captain Mavela Masondo, said the two occupants, believed to be mother and son, had both been shot on Friday evening when the intruders forced their way into their home.

Masondo said the woman had been fatally wounded, while the man was in a critical condition.

Netcare 911 reported via their twitter account that the man had to be airlifted to a nearby hospital.

Masondo said no arrests had been made, but that a case of murder, attempted murder and house robbery were being investigated.

Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can assist in arresting the suspects to call crime stop number, which is 08600 10111 or call the nearest police station.

Source: News24

South Africa

'ANC in Untenable Crisis, Zuma Must Go' - Stalwarts

ANC stalwarts and veterans have once again called for President Jacob Zuma to step down with immediate effect. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.