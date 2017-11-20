19 November 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

Southern Africa: President Jacob Zuma Attends SADC Troika Meeting, 21 Nov

President Jacob Zuma, in his capacity as Chair of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) will attend the Summit of the SADC Organ Troika plus Chairperson of SADC which will take place in Luanda, Angola on Tuesday, 21 November 2017.

The Summit of the Troika Plus Chairperson of SADC is hosted by President Joao Lourenco of Angola, who is the Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security.

The Summit is expected to discuss the unfolding developments in Zimbabwe.

