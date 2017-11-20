South Africa: Minister Faith Muthambi Undertakes Working Visit to China, 19 to 22 Nov

press release

Minister Muthambi on a working visit to the People's Republic of China

Minister for the Public Service and Administration, Ms Faith Muthambi, is undertaking a working visit to the People's Republic of China, from the 19th - 22nd November 2017.

The Minister's visit to China takes place as a result of an invitation by the Minister of Supervision, Mr YANG Xiaodu, and is based on existing cooperation agreements between our respective countries. It is a reciprocal visit to China following the Chinese's Vice Minister of Supervision, H.E. Mr WANG Lingjun's visit to South Africa on 20th October 2016.

The Minister will meet with the following senior cabinet members and respective departments:-

Mr LI Shulei, Vice Minister for the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection;

Mr YIN Weimin, Minister for Human Resources and Social Security; and

Mr YANG Xiaodu, Minister of Supervision.

Minister Muthambi will also meet with the Head of the commission for discipline inspection of Tianjin Municipality.

It is expected that the bi-national discussions will focus on strengthening the agreements that were concluded between the Ministry for Public Service and Administration and the counterparts, the Ministries of Supervision, and Human Resources of China.

The Minister will use this opportunity to further strengthen anti-corruption cooperation within the frameworks of BRICS and G20. Attention will also be given to sharing of knowledge and experiences in relation to compliance with the public administration norms and standards, including ethics, integrity, and discipline management.

The working visit is happening on the eve of a historic milestone, the 20th anniversary of the relationship between the Republic of South Africa and the People's Republic of China, which will be commemorated in 2018.

Issued by: Department of Public Service and Administration