18 November 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Odinga Condemns Police Action Against Nasa Supporters

By Samwel Owino

Nasa leader Raila Odinga has blamed the Jubilee administration for the political impasse that is affecting economic growth.

Speaking during a press conference in Nairobi on Saturday, Mr Odinga condemned police for using excessive force against his supporters who had turned up at JKIA airport on Friday to welcome him.

He jetted back after a 10-day US visit.

"We condemn police action yesterday. Uhuru and Ruto must take responsibility for deaths that occurred yesterday," he said, adding that the government is presiding over repression.

Mr Odinga said that the coalition will update Kenyans about its plans in agitating for reforms, insisting that the October 26 repeat election was bogus.

"Kenya will no longer tolerate stolen elections and that is now known in the US as I explained to them."

