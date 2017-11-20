Kenya: KCB Dethrone Impala to Win Floodies

Kenya Cup and Enterprise Cup champions Kenya Commercial Bank added yet another trophy to their cabinet when they beat Impala Saracens 18-17 to lift the Impala Floodlit title at the Impala Sports Club on Saturday night.

KCB touched down two tries, one conversion and two penalties to reclaim the title they won last in 2015 from Impala.

Tries from second row Nick Ongeri and flyhalf Esau Otieno, who curled over the conversion and the penalties are what the bankers needed to triumph after they led 13-10 at the break.

Impala who charged from behind 0-13 to lead 17-13 before wilting to let the title slip away, scored two tries through Xavier Kiprotich and Timothy Makiya. Quinton Ongo converted both tries besides a penalty but that couldn't save Impala from the jaws of defeat.