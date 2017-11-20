Uganda: Coca-Cola Launches Power Play Energy Drink

Coca-Cola has launched the Power Play energy drink into the Ugandan market and Africa.

Coca Cola Beverage Africa managing director Conrad Van Niekerk said: "With the current trend of busier schedules and more complicated lifestyles, people need an energy boost on a daily basis and this product provides the perfect offering."

The company says Power Play celebrates the Ugandan culture of "work hard, play hard".

"Whether it is long hours at work, the hustle on the street, dodging traffic on Boda Boda, studying through the night, dancing and celebrating culture, Power Play is an appropriately refreshing drink. The brand will feature well with extreme sport enthusiasts, and will be a good blend for people ex- cited by speed, and high energy," the company said in a press statement.

The drink will cost Shs 2,000 for a 400ml pack. Power Play is represented by an energetic icon bearing the image of a griffin that shows the winning and play hard attributes.

The Griffin is a combination of a lion and an eagle speaking to the attributes of the drink.