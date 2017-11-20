20 November 2017

The Observer (Kampala)

Uganda: Coca-Cola Launches Power Play Energy Drink

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Our Reporter

Coca-Cola has launched the Power Play energy drink into the Ugandan market and Africa.

Coca Cola Beverage Africa managing director Conrad Van Niekerk said: "With the current trend of busier schedules and more complicated lifestyles, people need an energy boost on a daily basis and this product provides the perfect offering."

The company says Power Play celebrates the Ugandan culture of "work hard, play hard".

"Whether it is long hours at work, the hustle on the street, dodging traffic on Boda Boda, studying through the night, dancing and celebrating culture, Power Play is an appropriately refreshing drink. The brand will feature well with extreme sport enthusiasts, and will be a good blend for people ex- cited by speed, and high energy," the company said in a press statement.

The drink will cost Shs 2,000 for a 400ml pack. Power Play is represented by an energetic icon bearing the image of a griffin that shows the winning and play hard attributes.

The Griffin is a combination of a lion and an eagle speaking to the attributes of the drink.

Uganda

How Magufuli and Museveni's U.S.$7 Billion Deals Reshape Region

How US$7bn deals are reshaping relations in the region Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.