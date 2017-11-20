South Africa: John Moodey Stays On As DA Leader in Gauteng

John Moodey will remain the leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng, following the party's provincial congress in Midrand, Johannesburg on Saturday.

The hotly contested election was rife with political mud-slinging as both candidates - Ghaleb Cachalia and John Moodey - tried to win over voters while contesting for the position of DA Gauteng leader. The leader will see the party through to the 2019 elections.

Provincial leader, Moodey was seeking re-election, asking congress to renew his mandate as a 'tried and tested leader' who has been in power since 2012.

During his tenure, Moodey has managed to decrease the power of the ANC in Ekurhuleni to below 50%. He has served in various roles within the DA, leading the province to success in the 2014 and 2016 elections.

Newcomer, Cachalia who was booed, has no previous leadership experience within the party which he recently joined. His family has a rich political history with both his parents being prominent members of the anti-apartheid movement.

The self-confessed liberal previously stood as the DA's 2016 mayoral candidate, a position which was taken by current mayor, Herman Mashaba. He currently serves as a member of parliament and is the DA's shadow deputy minister of trade and industry.

The party is expecting to win over the province of Gauteng in the 2019 elections.

Earlier during the congress, DA leader Mmusi Maimane said the party was bringing change to South Africa.

"Gauteng must become blue come 2019. It's time for a new beginning."

He added that the ANC's December conference will not bring much-needed change to the country.

"How can an organisation focused on the past be trusted to build a new future?," Maimane asked.

Source: News24