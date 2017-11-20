18 November 2017

Kenya: Okumbi to Be Demoted in Revamped Stars' Bench

By Nahashon Musungu

Coach Stanley Okumbi is the likely to be demoted to a deputizing role in the impending reconstitution of the Harambee Stars technical bench, Nairobi News has learnt.

This follows the rumored appointment of Belgian Paul Put to take over the head coaching job. The appointment is expected to be confirmed by Football Kenya Federation in the coming days.

According to multiple sources within Football Kenya Federation, the under performing Okumbi will be demoted to join Musa Otieno and Frank Ouna in deputising Put.

Another casualty is coach John Kamau who will be redeployed to the national U20 team as head coach.

Put is reportedly in Kenya having landed in Mombasa three days ago and his position will be among the matters discussed off the cuff at FKF's annual general meeting in Mombasa on Saturday.

IMPENDING CHANGES

On Friday, Football Kenya Federation's chief executive Robert Muthomi kept heaping praises to Put via Twitter but fell short of confirming the appointment of the former Burkina Faso and Jordan coach.

Sources have revealed that Put initiated contact with FKF officials when the Harambee Starlets toured the Asian country earlier this year.

The impending changes mean that FKF boss Nick Mwendwa, who has been a steadfast supporter of Okumbi, has finally bowed to pressure from football fraternity to replace the inexperienced Okumbi, who has struggled to make an impression of any kind during his 18-month stint.

Put, meanwhile, is backed by a trail of successes including the leading Burkina Faso to second place during the 2013 Africa Nations Cup.

He's also led Algerian side USM Algiers to the semi finals of the Caf Africa Champions League

