Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane said the party was bringing change to South Africa, adding that Jacob Zuma and the ANC only have 18 months of governance left.

"Forget about the ANC's December conference - nothing that happens there will make any difference to the predicament we find ourselves in. How can an organisation focused on the past be trusted to build a new future?," he asked.

He was speaking at the provincial congress which kicked off in Midrand, Johannesburg where Ghaleb Cachalia and John Moodey are vying for the position of Gauteng provincial leader.

"Gauteng must become blue come 2019. It's time for a new beginning," he said.

Maimane said struggle stalwart Helen Suzman, would have been heartened by the progress made by those in the DA.

Bitter sweet

"She would have been encouraged by the state of the DA, but I know she would also be saddened by the state of our nation. She would be dismayed at the sheer hopelessness faced by so many South Africans who still struggle to get by with no money and no work. And she would be angered by the scale of the theft and waste in government while so many people suffer," he said.

Maimane called on all those within the party to embody the ideals of Suzman and continue to fight for those who are still fighting for freedom.

He warned against racial nationalism, saying that people should not vote for those who look the same as them, but instead fight for a new beginning for all.

Maimane also said South Africa cannot give Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe asylum.

"We must build a society grounded in the Constitution and the rule of law," he said.

Maimane said that although communities had improved in South Africa, people had to liberate themselves.

"What remains true is that at first we must be liberated and then we must liberate ourselves from the liberators, just as Zimbabweans are learning," he said.

