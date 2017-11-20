Namibia: Psychiatric Patient Goes Missing From Home

20 November 2017

Windhoek — Family members of a 27-year-old woman who went missing from her home in Otjomuise earlier this month are searching for her and requesting the public to assist in tracing her.

The missing woman has been identified as Apolonia Mpingana Sheehama, who went missing from Erf 3814, House no 8 in Mutchen Street in Windhoek on November 4. Efforts by her mother and family members to trace her have so far proven fruitless.

Sheehama is a psychiatric patient and sometimes travels out of Windhoek. According to her sister, Elizabeth Sheehama, her sister has defaulted her medication previously after she went missing and is on her final warning. Hence, the need to find her.

Elizabeth said her sister does not normally return home by herself and travels out of Windhoek. The family is frantically trying to find her. "At times she wouldn't know where is she," remarked Elizabeth, who pleaded with the public to contact the family immediately if they see her in any town in Namibia.

According to the police report, Sheehama is Oshiwambo-speaking person. She also speaks English, Afrikaans, Damara/Nama and Portuguese. She is slender built and has a height of 1,6 metres, is brown in complexion and had long, brown Brazilian hair in.

She was last seen wearing a blue knee-length dress and was carrying three yellow big files, as she was going to attend training in Hochland Park. Her sister however says she didn't reach the venue.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is requested to urgently contact her mother Selma Gotlieb at 081-2781282, or her sister Elizabeth on 081-1499087 or the nearest police

