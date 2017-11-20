Namibia: Father Gets 17 Years for Raping Daughter

A 34-year-old Zambian man accused of raping his daughter in 2014 was sentenced to 17 years in prison in the Katima Mulilo Regional Court on Thursday.

The man, who cannot be named in order to protect the identity of the victim, also faced a charge of entering Namibia illegally in October 2013. The man lived with his daughter, who was five years old at the time of the rape, at Mushabati village in the Zambezi region.

On the charge of contravening the Immigration Control Act, he was also found guilty and sentenced to six months in prison, which will run concurrently with the sentence on the rape charge.

It was alleged that the sexual assault of the girl started in October 2014, and continued until March 2015. It only came to light when the victim was taken to the Ngoma clinic after complaining about injuries to her private parts.

According to the victim's statement, the first incident happened when her stepmother took her baby brother to hospital at Katima Mulilo, and she was left at home with her father.

He called her into the house, and raped her. The victim said whenever she was left alone with her father, he would rape her. She did not tell anyone because her father had threatened to hit her with an axe.

A friend of the victim's stepmother revealed that in November 2014, the stepmother had confided in her that the man was raping his daughter.

Shocked, the friend asked why she did not do anything about it, and the stepmother said she was afraid to tell anyone.

Following this, the man was warned to stop, but did not. On 22 March 2015, the victim's stepmother told her friend that the victim had sustained injuries, whereupon they decided to take the victim to the Ngoma clinic, where the nurses discovered the sexual assault and informed the police.

Magistrate Bongani Ndlovu said during his sentencing that the man had a legal obligation to protect his daughter, but instead harmed her.

"He became a herder who rustled from his herd, a shepherd who hunted from his flock. Rape is an ugly offence, and when committed against a child, it is even worse. It is worse when it is committed by the parent on his child," magistrate Ndlovu stressed.

He said there were mitigating circumstances which had to be considered in the conviction and sentencing of the man.

"It is a fact that the accused is illiterate and unsophisticated. Education changes a person's perception and relations. The applicable sentence in this case is 15 years. However, the aggravating factors far outweigh the mitigating factors, and as such, I am not persuaded to go southward to the prescribed minimum sentence," Ndlovu noted.

However, the magistrate said that he took into consideration the 31 months the man has already spent in custody when sentencing him to 17 years imprisonment.

The accused was represented by legal aid lawyer Hope Ngara, while George Matali prosecuted.