Kenya: Ruth Odinga Admitted to Aga Khan Hospital in Kisumu

Former Kisumu Deputy Governor Ruth Odinga is admitted to a Kisumu hospital with chest complications.

Ms Odinga, who is in charge of special programmes at the Kisumu county government, is undergoing treatment at the Aga Khan Hospital.

Ms Odinga, who is Nasa leader Raila Odinga's younger sister, is admitted to the hospital's private wing.

Speaking to the Nation Monday morning, Ms Odinga said she suffered chest problems.

"I developed chest pains and difficulties in breathing hence visited the hospital," she said.

She said her condition had improved.

"I am feeling better. I hope the doctors will give me a clean bill of health anytime," she said.

She is expecting to be attended by a doctor this morning for further examination.