Nigeria: Lagos Government, Monarch Join Fight Against Domestic Violence

The Lagos State government in partnership with the state's Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team (DSVRT) and the indigenes of the Ikorodu area of the state, over the weekend, did an advocacy walk.

DSVRT alongside the Adeboruwa of Igbogbo Kingdom and the paramount ruler of Ikorodu, Oba Semiudeen Orimadegun, embarked on an hour -long walk from Igbe Junction in Ikorodu to the Adeboruwa palace in Igbogbo Students from different schools around the area were not left out.

According to the Director, DSVRT, Mrs. Alakija Oladapo, "This advocacy walk is to create awareness among the people of Ikorodu on the disturbing rise in rate of child abuse and domestic violence in the area".

Oladapo educated the students on what constitutes child abuse and how they could help themselves in such situations. She revealed different ways to report cases of abuse to the government, particularly through the 112 or 767 short code among other tips.

She, however, charged parents to stop abusing their children "by compelling them to hawk goods around or punishing them unjustly and unfairly as these might lead to emotional disability of the children.

In the same vein, the Adeboruwa of Igbogbo Kingdom, Oba Semiudeen Orimadegun expressed gratitude to the Lagos state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode and the state government agencies for partnering with the traditional rulers to ensure that child abuse is eradicated.

Oramadegun, who embarked on the walk to equally commence preparations for the yearly Igbogbo Day celebration and to mark his one year in office.

Also, the Chairman, Igbogbo/ Bayeku Local Council Development Area, Olusesan Daini, said the exercise was to educate the society on the stance of the Lagos State government on domestic violence, child abuse and other vices.