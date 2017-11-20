Nigeria: APC Wins Kwara LG Polls, PDP Kicks

Ilorin and Lagos — The Kwara State Independent Electoral Commission (KWASIEC) has declared the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) the winner of the local government elections conducted on Saturday.

The APC won the 16 chairmanship positions in the 16 local government areas (LGAs).

The electoral body said the announcement of the results was delayed due to late arrival of results from two LGAs whose elections ended at about 3pm on Saturday afternoon.

The electoral body's chairman, Dr Usman Ajidagba, who announced the results yesterday, said the APC won 181 councillorship seats, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won 8.

He said that the elections for four councillorship seats were inconclusive in Ilorin West, Moro and Edu LGAs.

He thanked the people of the state for their peaceful conduct and orderliness during the election.

Meanwhile, the PDP Chairman, Chief Iyiola Akogun Oyedepo, said his party did not believe in the results announced by KWASIEC.

Oyedepo said the PDP had made a strong statement ahead of the 2019 elections by its performance.

Also reacting yesterday, a former Minister of National Planning, Prof. Abubakar Sulaiman, alleged that there was a conspiracy from the KWASIEC to alter records and upturn the victory of the PDP.

In a statement emailed to our correspondent in Lagos, the former Minister, who hailed from the same Ilorin West Local Government and Ajikobi ward with the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, alleged cases of "insufficient electoral materials, multiple voting, intimidation of PDP agents and electorates and stealing of ballot boxes" in the election.

In his reaction to the election results, the speaker of Kwara State House of Assembly, Dr Ali Ahmad, commended the people for demonstrating high sense of maturity, decorum and peaceful conduct during the elections.

Ahmad, in a statement through his Chief Press Secretary, Abdul Rahman Sanni, said the State could only attain the desired political transformation and accelerated socio- economic development, when the people of the State placed collective and communal interest above parochial considerations.