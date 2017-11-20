20 November 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Wife Killer Jailed 25 Years

By Mutare

A Buhera man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for murdering his wife.

Titus Mabvuregudo hit Rejoice Bulelwa with a stone on the head causing her death.

He subsequently buried her.

Mabvuregudo of Mavhuka village under Chief Nyashanu appeared before High Court judge Justice Charles Hungwe.

The court heard that sometime in January this year, Mabvuregudo looked for employment as a domestic worker.

Bulelwa was against the idea as she feared her husband would be attracted to other women. But this did not stop Mabvuregudo.

Bulelwa followed Mabvuregudo when he left home and the couple started arguing.

Mabvuregudo picked up a rock weighing 11kg and hit his wife on the head and she died on spot.

He dug a shallow grave and buried Bulelwa.

Mabvuregudo continued with his journey and went on to secure a job at Madzivanyika village.

Bulelwa's body was discovered by villagers who alerted the police.

Mabvuregudo denied killing his wife claiming she fell on a rock, but confirmed burying her.

