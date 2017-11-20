Zimbabwe: Army Reschedules Events

The Zimbabwe National Army has postponed the holding of Culture Days and passing out parades dates for recruit courses at Recruit Training Depot and Headquarters 5 Infantry Brigade which were scheduled for today and tomorrow in Bulawayo and Kwekwe.

The events are now scheduled to take place on November 27 and 28 in Bulawayo and on November 30 and December 1 in Kwekwe.

In a statement, Director Army Public Relations Lieutenant- Colonel Alphios Makotore confirmed the develop- ments.

"The events are now scheduled to take place on 27 and 28 November 2017 at Recruit Training Depot in Bulawayo and 30 November 2017 and 01 December 2017 at Headquarters 5 Infantry Brigade in Kwekwe. All parents, invited guests, guardians and relatives are kindly informed to take note of these new dates and that the timings remain the same," he said.

Invited guests are supposed to be seated by 9am.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe School of Military Engineering will on Wednesday hold a joint graduation ceremony of the Zimbabwe Engineers Young Officers Course and the Combat Engineers Class II Course at Pomona Barracks in Harare at 10am.

Brigadier-General Ephias Mahachi will officiate at the graduation ceremony," Lt-Col Makotore said.