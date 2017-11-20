Two young Lusaka businessmen Chomba Kaoma and Munir Zulu have offered $25,000 to purchase President Edgar Lungu's jacket during an auction to fund-raise for the National House of Prayer.

The event was held at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka at the weekend and was graced by Republican President Edgar Lungu as guest of honor.

Chomba Kaoma, who recently donated K25,000 towards the reconstructions of City Market and Munir Zulu who made headlines in May this year when he bought President Edgar Lungu's hut for K185,000 also donated $10,000 towards the construction of the National House of Prayer in Lusaka.