18 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: KZN Cops Hunt for Kidnapped 7-Year-Old Girl

The Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit are searching for a seven-year-old child who was allegedly kidnapped in the Umbilo area on Thursday.

Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said Delico Bagaya had been playing with her cousin alongside the road, when she was allegedly picked up and taken away by suspects in an unknown vehicle.

Zwane said Bagaya, who was wearing a grey T-shirt and black tights, has not been seen or heard from since she got into the vehicle.

A case of kidnapping has been opened at Umbilo police station for further investigation.

"Brighton Beach FCS took over the investigation and they are appealing to anyone who might have information about her whereabouts to contact Constable BJ Zulu on 083 427 2699 or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111," said Zwane.

Source: News24

South Africa

