20 November 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Woman Hammers Boyfriend to Death

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Munyaradzi Musiiwa

A Mberengwa woman went berserk and struck her boyfriend with a hammer on the head several times in a dispute over alleged infidelity.

The incident happened last week.

Sibikwaphi Ngwenya (29) of Mahere Village under Chief Bankwe appeared before Mberengwa magistrate Ms Evia Matura facing murder charges.

She was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to November 23.

Ms Matura advised Ngwenya to apply for bail at the High Court.

Prosecuting, Mr Amos Ncube told the court that Ngwenya and her boyfriend, Monias Ncube, had a misunderstanding at around 10pm on November 23, over alleged infidelity.

Mr Ncube said the now deceased Monias confronted Ngwenya accusing her of being unfaithful to him.

The court heard that a heated argument ensued between the two resulting in Ngwenya taking a hammer and striking Monias three times on the head and he collapsed and fell unconscious while bleeding profusely.

Mr Ncube said Monias later died as a result of the injuries.

The matter was reported to the police leading to Ngwenya's arrest.

Meanwhile, Mberengwa North legislator Cde Tafanana Zhou has expressed concern at the increasing number of murder cases in Mberengwa.

Zimbabwe

Mugabe 'Agrees to Terms of Resignation' - Report

Zimbabwe's president Robert Mugabe has agreed to the terms of his resignation and a letter has been drafted, a CNN… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.