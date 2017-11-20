South Africa: Two Suspects Arrested in Lwandle With Drugs

ANC stalwarts and veterans have once again called for President Jacob Zuma to step down with immediate effect. Read more »

Our endeavours to rid the streets of the Western Cape from drugs resulted in the arrest of two suspects for being in possession of drugs and a large amount of cash, suspected to be the proceeds of drug trafficking. Last night members of Lwandle police conducted a search operation at a residential address in Malunga Street and arrested a 27-year-old female and a 28-year-old male for being in possession of a tub of tik, six packets of tik, scales and a sum of R109,160-00. The value of the drugs is yet to be determined. The suspects have been detained on a charge of dealing in drugs and are expected to make a court appearance in Strand on Monday.

