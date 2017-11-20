18 November 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: A 66-Year-Old Woman Arrested for Dealing in Dagga in Kwazakele

The drug trade in Motherwell Cluster station areas was dealt a hard blow in the past 24 hours. SAPS will continue to focus on illegal drugs during this festive season as it also plays a significant role in the committing of other crimes.

Last night at 19:00 a 66-year-old female suspect was arrested for dealing in dagga in Saba Street, Kwazakele. In her house 41 bompies dagga was found, and in an outside building, 8 large bags with weight of 160 kilograms of dagga was found. A further 106 dagga plants with weight of 22 kilograms were found growing on the premises yard. She was arrested and will be facing a charge of dealing in dagga in the New Brighton Magistrates' Court on Monday 20 November 2017.

Another three(3) suspects aged 27, 28 and 37 were also arrested for possession of dagga when they were found in possession of 27 bompies of dagga and an extra 51grams of dagga in Khama Street, Ikamvelihle. They will be facing charges of possession of dagga at Motherwell Magistrates' Court on Monday 20 November 2017.

