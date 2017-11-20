Russian national Alexander Krylof (56) and his alleged Namibian accomplice, Anna Engelbrecht (27), were granted bail of N$40 000 and N$4 000, respectively, in the Walvis Bay Magistrate's Court last Thursday.

Krylof is facing rape charges, and told magistrate John Sindane during his formal bail application about prostitution at the harbour town, which included under-aged girls.

He stands accused of allegedly taking under-aged girls to his flat, and raping them. Krylof said he had not known that the girls were minors, and secondly that he never forced anyone to go to his residence, or to have sex with him. It was allegedly all voluntarily done, and business, which included threesomes and foursomes for which the girls would get paid N$100 each per sexual encounter. Krylof allegedly turned to sex workers after several failed relationships, including a failed marriage.

He said in March, co-accused Engelbrecht, whom he knows for a few years already, allegedly called him and said she knew "a lady" who wanted to have sex for money.

He picked up the women, and took them to his flat. The "lady" was allegedly 17 years old, "but turning 18".

"She said she needed money as she was not going to school anymore, and did not have an income," he told Sindano. After having sex with both of them, he paid them N$100 each, and apparently neither had a problem with that.

About two weeks later, the "lady" called him again for sex, and when he picked her up, there was another "lady" with her. He again took them to his residence, had sex with them, and again paid each N$100.

These encounters allegedly happened about five times before he was arrested last month. "I only learned that some of the ladies were underage through the media. All the ladies had well-developed bodies. They absolutely did not look under-age, and all were well-experienced at sex. I never forced anyone," he submitted.

The last sexual encounter was in June and involved four girls, even though he only had N$200.

"I told them that is all I had, and they all agreed for that N$200," he said, adding that group sex was a quick way for both parties to do business.

"They all have boyfriends, and escape from home to have sex. Some are allegedly under-age prostitutes, according to other people in town who told me that these girls were known (for prostitution)," he claimed.

"If they are underage and have boyfriends and escape from home to have sex and get paid for it, why am only I arrested? What about the boyfriends?" It was after the last encounter that a parent of one of the girls allegedly informed the police that Krylof allegedly raped her daughter.

"One of the girls texted me and said if I do not pay N$200, she will tell her mom to go ahead with the case. They tried to blackmail me," he stated. Krylof added that his reputation has been damaged, and being one of only two marine pilots, his career was also in jeopardy.

He wanted bail so that he could go back to work, and also had no intention of absconding. Krylof and Engelbrecht's case was postponed to 22 February next year.