Liberia: UMU Midwifery Dep. Holds Scientific Session

Liberia last Friday joined the world to celebrate World Prematurity Day with the Post Basic Midwifery Program of the Winifred J. Harley College of Health Sciences at the United Methodist University (UMU) holding a scientific session for senior students of the program.

Speaking at the opening session, Madam Marie B. Padmore, a midwife mental at Jhpiego said the scientific session was intended to enliven midwives on how to save the lives of premature babies and their mothers.

Madam Padmore said it is important for Midwives who have the responsibility to deliver pregnant women to have the requisite knowledge and skills that they need to save lives, thus making impact in the world.

She admonished the participants to practicalize the knowledge they acquired at the session to help improve service delivery at various health facilities, particularly, as it relates to preterm cases

During the session, Mrs. Damawah Y. Saye, an instructor of the Post Basic Midwifery Program at UMU presented on the topic: "Administration of Antenatal Corticosteroids," medical treatment that is used for preterm babies."

Madam Saye told the participants that preterm babies face numerous challenges, namely: difficulty in feeding, maintaining body temperature, and other serious complications, principally respiratory distress syndrome (RDS).

She disclosed that preterm birth (PTB) is the biggest killer of babies' worldwide, causing more than one million deaths per year.

She revealed that the use of antenatal corticosteroids (ACS) reduces the severity and mortality of Respiratory Distress Syndrome Preterm.

"Corticosteroids are a class of medicine given to a mother who appears to have an increased likelihood of delivering her baby early. Dexamethasone injection is the preferred ACS since it is a more widely available, less expensive drug. Betamethasone is equally effective and can also be used," she added.

She said when ACS is given to the woman, it accelerates lung development of the fetus through the increased production of natural surfactant, adding "If the baby has more mature lungs at birth she/he is less likely to suffer from RDS, and thus, more likely to survive."

Mrs. Saye told the students that ACS is highly effective and has very few side effects.

"Any mother, who is preterm has one of the four conditions leading to preterm birth, including preterm labor, premature rupture of membranes (PROM), Antepartum hemorrhage and severe pre-eclampsia/eclampsia) that increase her chance of preterm delivery," she noted, stressing that she must be treated immediately upon identification of one of the four conditions that leads to preterm delivery.

Mrs. Saye also said that studies have shown an approximate decrease of 35% in the number of babies who develop respiratory distress syndrome, a 30% decrease in the number of babies needing extra breathing support through assisted ventilation machines, among others, when mothers receive ACS for threatened preterm birth.

In brief remarks, the President for Liberia Midwifery Association, Mrs. Wilhelmina W. G. Flomo said rather than having elaborate program to commemorate the day, the Post Basic Midwifery Program decided to have a scientific session to refresh midwives on how to treat preterm cases.

Mrs. Flomo who is an instructor at the Post Basic Midwifery Program of UMU lauded Jhpiego for sponsoring the scientific session and encouraged the students to utilize the skills acquired.