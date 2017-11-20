Nigeria: Robbers Attack Katsina Grains Market, Kill Many

Katsina — Many people are feared killed as suspected armed robbers at the weekend blocked the busy Kankara-Sheme road and shoot at motorists before robbing the Sheme grains market.

Witnesses said two women and a child were among the victims of the gunshots that also left several others injured on the road which serves motorists going from Kano to Sokoto through Katsina.

Umar Kado, who lost his sister, Talatu Mohammed, and her baby told our reporter that she was returning from Kano when their bus was attacked. Another woman also died in the incident. "When we went to retrieve her corpse, I met some people who came from Zamfara to retrieve the corpses of two of their relations who were also killed during the operation.

"I saw a driver with his legs severely damaged and I was made to understand that his car was also attacked. I learnt that over 10 persons lost their lives from several vehicles attacked," he said

When contacted, the spokesman of Katsina Police command, DSP Gambo Isah, promised to make enquiries and get back to our reporter but as at press time, he had not and could not be reached on his phone.