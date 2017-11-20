Namibia: Ministry Given Ultimatum to Pay Markers

General secretary of the Namibia National Teachers Union Basilius Haingura has given the education ministry an ultimatum to pay teachers who have been marking the Grade 10 and 12 examinations by today.

Haingura was reacting to the threats by teachers to stop marking on Friday after the education ministry failed to pay their S&T since their arrival in Windhoek a month ago. "The ministry of education and the minister are well aware of our situation and we therefore demand payment by Monday," said Haingura.

"You cannot expect people to mark with full concentration on an empty stomach and financial burdens," he added. According to him, the ministry told Nantu that the delay was due to the system used for payment and said this is mere exploitation of the markers.

"We are told that there is a problem with the system used for payment and it is causing the delays, why are we using the system to exploit teachers?" asked Haingura.

"If it was top officials in the ministry, their S&T would have been paid before they even arrived at their destinations, and you tell me the markers should wait for weeks and some even months before they receive their money?" he asked further.

One of the markers who preferred anonymity told The Namibian that he arrived in Windhoek two weeks ago and has depleted all his finances.

"I came to Windhoek two weeks ago and I have been staying with a friend, but I have exhausted all the money I had. Imagine travelling from the north with the hope of getting your money the next day but here we are two weeks later and we are expected to come to work with no transport money?" complained the marker.

He added that he also came to Windhoek for the first time as a moderator for the practical entrepreneurship paper for Grade 12 and only received his S&T a week after he went back. "Now I am here again with no money and coming to work on an empty stomach," he said.

Another supported Haingura's call for immediate payment of the markers. "We cannot go on working like this. All we want is our money, we are suffering because we left our homes for work," he said.

The markers said they have no plans of marching or demonstrating, because of the love of their jobs.

"For the love of the children we are not going to march but will rather go back to marking, however the ministry pays us," said a marker.

Education permanent secretary Sanet Steenkamp said the final payment was made for 217 markers on Friday.

"These payments will be done on Monday [today] by the Ministry of Finance and will reflect as from Tuesday [tomorrow], depending on the banking institution where the account is held," she said.