Namibia: Husab Mine Workers Protest

Workers at Swakop Uranium's Husab Mine east of Swakopmund staged a peaceful protest at the mine's head office at the coastal town last Wednesday, where they handed a petition to the company's management.

Although the company and the Mineworkers Union of Namibia (MUN) have had several meetings on issues affecting the workers, no agreements have been reached, according to vice chairperson of MUN's Swakop Uranium branch, Rudolf Kahingunga.

"As leadership we have always tried to protect the company from any embarrassing situation. However, as leaders, we are also bound by the wishes of the members, where it is justified to do so," read the petition, followed by a list of complaints about salaries and job gradings, non-Namibians not having Namibian understudies, shift times, recruitment, company policies and regulations, and the conduct of some of the company's managers.

MUN claims the company uses delaying tactics with regard to implementing of new salary structures and job gradings, and has failed to honour the wage agreement of January 2016 in which the company agreed to approve the new rates and gradings.

"The workers are negatively affected by the [blanket] grading system where they are appointed based on their previous income, irrespective of the position in which they are employed," said the petition.

This means that workers performing jobs of equal value are receiving different salaries.

As for non-Namibians not having Namibian understudies (for the transfer of skills), the union claims Swakop Uranium is allegedly not complying with affirmative action policies.

Among these issues of non-compliance is the alleged "rapid instances of Chinese nationals being employed under the pretence of being engineers without understudies".

Furthermore, the company is allegedly advertising formal vacancies externally only, instead of offering the positions internally first.

"We have picked up some irregularities in the recruitment process, and it is on that ground that we demand to form part of the interviewing processes going forward," the union demanded, adding that it also wants to form part of the establishment and reviews of all disciplinary codes and regulations, which are allegedly one-sided and disadvantages union members.

Vice president for human resources and business support at Swakop Uranium, Percy McCallum received the petition on behalf of the company management, and assured them that there would be a response.

The union warned the company that it has until this Wednesday to respond, or face "unspecified action".