President Edgar Lungu (file photo).

President Edgar Lungu will head to Angola to join other Heads of State in the SADC region under the defence and security committee.

A crisis meeting has been called by the Head of the Defence and Security Committee chairperson Joao Lourenco.

The crisis meeting will be convened on Tuesday with SADC expected to make a decision.

SADC has hardly been known to nail out solutions for any crises except convening meetings.

It is customary to just hold talking shops for the leaders without making any practical steps.

The neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo has had a long standing conflict following incumbent Joseph Kabila refusing to step aside to pave way for elections.