South Africa: Suspect Arrested With an Assault Rifle in Bellville

ANC stalwarts and veterans have once again called for President Jacob Zuma to step down with immediate effect. Read more »

Eager to address serious and violent crimes that threaten the safety of the community, members of Bellville police responded to a shooting incident on the corners of Strand Street en Bill Bezuidenhout Drive in Bellville last night where a 59-year-old taxi driver was shot and wounded. The vicinity of the crime scene was searched and following up on a tipoff from the community, the suspect responsible for the attempted murder was arrested after he abandoned his weapon, an assault rifle and 23 rounds of ammunition. The 28-year-old suspect was apprehended and is being detained on a charge of attempted murder and the possession of an unlicensed firearm. He is expected to make a court appearance in Bellville on Monday.

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.