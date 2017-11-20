20 November 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Raila Speaks Out After Supreme Court Ruling

Photo: Nicholas Komu/Daily Nation
President Uhuru Kenyatta's supporters celebrate the Supreme Court's decision to uphold his election on Gakere Road in Nyeri Town on November 20, 2017.
By Kenfrey Kiberenge

Nasa leader Raila Odinga has spoken out on the Supreme Court ruling that upheld President Uhuru Kenyatta's victory.

Mr Odinga, in a statement issued through his adviser Salim Lone, said the Jubilee government was illegitimate, adding that the supreme court decision was made under duress.

"We in NASA had repeatedly declared before this Supreme Court ruling today that we consider this government to be illegitimate and do not recognize it.," he said.

"This position has not been changed by the Court ruling, which did not come as a surprise. It was a decision taken under duress. We do not condemn the Court, we sympathize with it."

Mr Kenyatta's victory in the October 26 election was upheld by unanimous ruling by six Supreme Court judges.

CONSTRAINED CIRCUMSTANCES

Mr Lone claimed that the Court met under severely constrained circumstances, having failed to raise a quorum over serious security concerns following the shooting and wounding of the Deputy Chief Justice's driver before a crucial pre-October 26 election hearing.

"As such, the Court's decision today could not possibly legitimize an illegitimate government whose president had publicly accused the Court of having carried out a 'coup' by annulling his election and threatened to 'fix' the justices once he was back in power," he charged.

