Rwanda: Rayon Sports Eye Mukura Win to Honor Fallen Colleagues

Rayon Sports players will have to put aside the agony of losing their assistant coach Hamadi 'Katauti' Ndikumana and the absence of head coach Olivier Karekezi as they seek to get victory against Mukura on Sunday at Kicukiro Stadium.

Ndikumana passed away Tuesday night at his home in Nyakabanda and was laid to rest on Wednesday, while Karekezi is still in Police custody as he's being investigated on unspecified charges related to cybercrime.

The Azam Rwanda Premier League returned to action this weekend after a short international break that saw Rwanda eliminate Ethiopia to qualify for the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) finals in Morocco. The defending champions are 8th in the standing with seven points from four matches and will be looking for nothing less than win against fifth-placed Mukura, who are a point ahead but have played a game more.

Fitness coach Marcel Lomami and goalkeeping coach Ramadhan Nkunzingoma will be in charge for a game against Mukura. Lomami says they want to the game in honor of their fallen colleagues

"The last two months have been very difficult not only for the players and coaches but the entire Rayon Sports family, we lost of our colleagues (Katauti and goalkeeper Evariste Mutuyimana), but we have to stay strong because at the end of the day we have to keep working," Lomami told Sunday Sport.

The former SC Kiyovu defender added that, "Our hearts are bleeding with the loss of our colleague and friends, it's a difficult moment but we have to be prepared for the game (against Mukura), which we want to win in their honor."

"We are motivated to win and we will go into the game looking for nothing than a win. We must work hard and get close to the top teams. Our aim is to get three points," he noted as Rayon Sports seek to win for third time having won 2, drawn 1 and lost 1 for far this season.

Rayon Sports will be without their head coach Karekezi, who was given by club 7 days by the management to solve his issue with the Police. Karekezi's arrest came just hours after the death of his Katauti.

Mukura Victory Sports head coach Christian Francis Haringingo says his side is hoping to take advantage of situation at Rayon Sports to get a good result.

"Rayon Sports are a big team and we respect them for their achievements but tomorrow is another day where we want to win, they're not in a very good situation and we feel for them but hopefully we can go home with three points," he noted.

Rubavu derby

Meanwhile, Marines FC host archrivals Etincelles in the Rubavu derby at Umuganda Stadium. Emmanuel Ruremesha's Etincelles go into the game sitting in the top four with 9 points while Marines are 13th with 5 points.

Sunday

Rayon Sports Vs Mukura 3:30pm

Marines FC Vs Etincelles

AS Kigali Vs Sunrise FC

Miroplast FC Vs Police FC