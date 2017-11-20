Kenya: Zimbabwe, Odinga Return Among Top Google Searches

Zimbabwe coup was the most searched topic in Kenya last week, with Raila Odinga's return from a trip abroad coming in third in the list of top searches.

Tanzanian actress Elizabeth Michael Lulu, who was sentenced to two years imprisonment for the death of actor Stephen Kanumba, also featured in the top 10 searches.

The death and burial of Nyeri governor Wahome Gakuru was the seventh trending item on Google Search last week.

Bitcoin featured in the top searches as well as the story of a Naivasha man who paid his bride's dowry using bitcoins.

People also searched Kenyatta University on fire after students at the institution rioted and burned down a building leading to the university's closure.

Football featured heavily in the list with English Premier League matches 'Arsenal vs Tottenham', 'Manchester United vs Newcastle', 'Chelsea vs West Brom', 'Man City Vs Leicester', 'Crystal Palace vs Everton' becoming a trending search.

La Liga became the fourth trending search with matches; Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, Leganes vs Barcelona and Roma vs Lazio topping this category of search.

Here are results for the most popular searches by Kenyans in the past week in descending order:

1. Zimbabwe Coup

2. EPL (English Premier League): Arsenal vs Tottenham, Manchester United vs Newcastle, Chelsea vs West Brom, Man City vs Leicester, Crystal Palace vs Everton

3. Raila Odinga return

4. La Liga: Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, Leganes vs Barcelona, Roma vs Lazio

5. Jumia Black Friday

6. Kenyatta University on fire

7. Wahome Gakuru burial

8. Pre-world cup friendlies: Nigeria vs Argentina, England vs Brazil,

9. Elizabeth Michael Lulu

10. Bitcoin