Rwanda: First Lady Receives Woman Personality of the Year and African Heroine Award

The First Lady Jeannette Kagame was on Friday bestowed upon the African Woman Personality of the Year Award and African Heroine Awards by the Dutch-based The Voice Magazine.

Mrs Kagame was awarded for her active, relentless and passionate devotion to uplifting the lives of vulnerable people in Rwanda according to the organizers of The Voice Achievers Award.

The award was received by Amb. Jean-Pierre Karabaranga, Ambassador of Rwanda to The Netherlands. Ambassador Karabaranga was accompanied by some members of the Rwandan community in The Netherlands.

The Voice Achievers Award is established in The Netherlands, as a project of The Voice Magazine to recognize Africans, and friends of Africa of outstanding achievement on a yearly basis. Since 2012, the award took a global outlook recognizing people outside of The Netherlands.

The Voice Magazine was established in August 1999 to provide a voice for the African communities in The Netherlands and African people in the Diaspora at large.

Founder and co-owner of the magazine, Pastor Elvis Iruh is a Dutch citizen from Nigeria, and is an active member of African Diaspora in The Netherlands.

Every year The Voice Magazine, nominates personalities to be awarded in many fields among which a special Award called the African Personality of the Year Award, which consists of a Trophy and a Certificate.

This award has been previously been given to the First Lady of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, Mrs Constancia Mangue.

Last year, the Rwandan Embassy in The Netherlands was awarded the Best African Embassy within The Netherlands, according to the Statement from the Embassy.