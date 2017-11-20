16 November 2017

East African Business Week (Kampala)

Uganda to Carry Out Agriculture Census in 2019

Tagged:

Related Topics

Kampala — The Uganda National Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) has said they carry out a National Agriculture Census that is expected to be done between 2019-2020.

The UBOS Head of Communications Godfrey Nabongo told the media that the current data on Agriculture sector is getting outdated.

"Most of the data available about the sector is for the previous census which was carried out many years' back. The general public need updated data about the sector. It is why as UBOS we intend to carry out a new survey about the sector such that the public gets updated information about the sector," said Nabongo.

Uganda last carried out Agriculture census in2008/2009.

Patrick Okello the Director Agriculture and Environment Statistics at UBOS said they need updated information if the government is to properly plan for the sector in the coming ten years.

"Updated Agriculture statistics is vital for both central and local governments. Without data government cannot plan for the sector which is considered the back bone of our economy. The gathered information will aid government to analyses the sector," said Okello.

The 2019-2020 Agricultural censuses will cover three parameters of crop sector, livestock and Aquaculture. When asked how much the census will cost government, Nabongo said UBOS has not yet finalized with the budget because there are many stakeholder's to be involved in the census.

"The budget is not yet out but Government and its development partners are willing to finance the exercise as they have been doing in other censuses," said Nabongo.

Uganda

How Magufuli and Museveni's U.S.$7 Billion Deals Reshape Region

How US$7bn deals are reshaping relations in the region Read more »

Copyright © 2017 East African Business Week. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.