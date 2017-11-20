Uganda to Carry Out Agriculture Census in 2019

Kampala — The Uganda National Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) has said they carry out a National Agriculture Census that is expected to be done between 2019-2020.

The UBOS Head of Communications Godfrey Nabongo told the media that the current data on Agriculture sector is getting outdated.

"Most of the data available about the sector is for the previous census which was carried out many years' back. The general public need updated data about the sector. It is why as UBOS we intend to carry out a new survey about the sector such that the public gets updated information about the sector," said Nabongo.

Uganda last carried out Agriculture census in2008/2009.

Patrick Okello the Director Agriculture and Environment Statistics at UBOS said they need updated information if the government is to properly plan for the sector in the coming ten years.

"Updated Agriculture statistics is vital for both central and local governments. Without data government cannot plan for the sector which is considered the back bone of our economy. The gathered information will aid government to analyses the sector," said Okello.

The 2019-2020 Agricultural censuses will cover three parameters of crop sector, livestock and Aquaculture. When asked how much the census will cost government, Nabongo said UBOS has not yet finalized with the budget because there are many stakeholder's to be involved in the census.

"The budget is not yet out but Government and its development partners are willing to finance the exercise as they have been doing in other censuses," said Nabongo.