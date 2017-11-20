20 November 2017

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: PDP Ex-Chairman's Son Allegedly Stabbed to Death By Wife

Tagged:

Related Topics

It was a tale of woe over the weekend as Mr Bilyamin Muhammed Bello, son of a former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Haliru Bello, was allegedly stabbed to death by his wife, Maryam Sanda.

Maryam is the daughter of embattled former Aso Savings boss, Hajia Maimuna Aliyu.

It was revealed that the incident happened as a result of an allegation of infidelity against Muhammed.

Maryam,the wife reportedly saw text message on the deceased's phone and could not control her emotion.

Act of provocation, she was said to have allegedly stabbed Bilyamin (her husband) three times in the back and severally on his private part at their maitama residence.

The deceased has been buried, yesterday, according to Islamic rites.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, FCT, DSP Anjuguri Manzah said: "We received information of homicide at our division in Maitama."

"The case has been moved from there to the FCT Command Criminal Investigation Department", he said

Nigeria

Cote d'Ivoire, Morocco, Namibia, Nigeria, Senegal Improve Governance - But...

The 2017 Ibrahim Index of African Governance (IIAG), launched today by the Mo Ibrahim Foundation, reveals that the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.