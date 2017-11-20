Nigeria: PDP Ex-Chairman's Son Allegedly Stabbed to Death By Wife

It was a tale of woe over the weekend as Mr Bilyamin Muhammed Bello, son of a former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Haliru Bello, was allegedly stabbed to death by his wife, Maryam Sanda.

Maryam is the daughter of embattled former Aso Savings boss, Hajia Maimuna Aliyu.

It was revealed that the incident happened as a result of an allegation of infidelity against Muhammed.

Maryam,the wife reportedly saw text message on the deceased's phone and could not control her emotion.

Act of provocation, she was said to have allegedly stabbed Bilyamin (her husband) three times in the back and severally on his private part at their maitama residence.

The deceased has been buried, yesterday, according to Islamic rites.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, FCT, DSP Anjuguri Manzah said: "We received information of homicide at our division in Maitama."

"The case has been moved from there to the FCT Command Criminal Investigation Department", he said