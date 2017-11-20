18 November 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Bodies of Four Adult Males Found in Bushes At Coega

The bodies of four adult males were found this morning in the bushes next to the Grassridge gravel road, Coega. They were discovered by two passing herdsmen just before 11:00 looking for their cattle, and alerted police when the gruesome find was made.

Due to the state of decomposition of the bodies, police strongly suspects that the men are the same persons that were abducted on Thursday morning 16 November 2017 just after midnight at 00:15. An unknown number of persons allegedly abducted four males at gunpoint from the home of one of the males in Makhubela Street, New Brighton, and left with them in a white VW Jetta. Their ages 21, 24, 26 and 30 years old.

The four bodies found this morning needs to be identified by their next of kin and the cause of death determined through an autopsy. It is suspected that they were murdered through stabbing and strangulation.

Any person with information that could assist police to please contact the investigating officer, Detective Warrant Officer Robin Denston at 072 139 0241.

