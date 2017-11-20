19 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: The Sooner Guptas Leave SA, the Better - Gordhan

Tagged:

Related Topics

Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan has said the sooner the Guptas get out of South Africa, the better for the country.

He was speaking at the Congress of Business and Economics dinner on Saturday, where they were paying tribute to heroes who have created a legacy that will benefit South Africa.

"... To the Gupta family, you don't represent who we are. You don't reflect what our ethos and our principals are. In fact, the sooner you get out of South Africa, the better for all of us," he said to a round of applause.

Yusuf Moosajee, secretary-general of the Congress of Business and Economics said Gordhan was among ten recipients who were honoured with the Ahmed Kathrada excellence in leadership award.

It was during his acceptance speech that Gordhan made the comments about the Guptas.

The Gupta family has been at the centre of a number of corruption scandals.

News24 previously reported on allegations of state capture contained in the leaked Gupta emails.

Gordhan said: "There's a lot more work to do, the guys who have enjoyed power and privilege and opportunities that they created for themselves to steal public funds... are not gonna give up their positions easily, so we are gonna require massive pressure and extraordinary activism... "

"I hope that you will join the many organisations that are very strongly expressing their views, but also mobilising people to...express their opposition to what is going [on]," he said.

The gala dinner was attended by 450 guests.

The other recipients included Cas Coovadia, managing director of the Banking Association of South Africa, former minister of tourism Derek Hankeom, former ANC MP Dr Makhosi Khoza, former deputy minister of finance Mcebisi Jonas, Save South Africa convenor Sipho Pityana, SACP leader Solly Mapaila, former public protector Thuli Madonsela, OUTA's Wayne Duvenage and former Constitutional Court Justice Zak Yacoob.

Source: News24

South Africa

'ANC in Untenable Crisis, Zuma Must Go' - Stalwarts

ANC stalwarts and veterans have once again called for President Jacob Zuma to step down with immediate effect. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.