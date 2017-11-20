19 November 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Nigeria/Rwanda: Rwanda Drawn Against Nigeria at CHAN 2018

By Peter Kamasa

Rwanda will play against Nigeria, Libya and Equatorial Guinea in Group C at the 2018 African Nations Championships (CHAN) finals tournament.

The biennial football championship reserved for player featuring in their respective domestic leagues will take place from January 13 - February 4 in Morocco. The matches of Group C will be played in Tangier.

The Draw Ceremony held at the Hotel Sofitel Rabat on Friday evening. Hosts Morocco, Guinea, Sudan and Mauritania are in Group A. The Atlas Lions will take on Mauritania in the opening match of the competition at the Mohamed V Stadium in Casablanca on Jan. 13.

Ivory Coast, who hosts of the inaugural edition of the competition in 2009, head Group B that also includes Zambia, Uganda and Namibia. Group D has 2011 runners-up Angola, Cameroon, Congo and Burkina Faso.

Amavubi captain Eric 'Bakame' Ndayishimiye believes Rwanda side is capable of getting out of group stage.

"At the last edition, we were eliminated in the quarter-finals by DR Congo, who went on to win the tournament but next year we need to improve. Every tournament has uniqueness but our target will be to go match per match," Ndayishimiye told Sunday Sport.

The Rayon Sports shot-stopper admitted that, "It is a big tournament for us as players. We have drawn with strong and experienced like Nigeria and Libya but we are upbeat for the games and we will give our best to get out of group."

Rwanda were the last qualifier after eliminating Ethiopia 3-2 on aggregate, having won the first leg in Addis Ababa before drawing goalless in the second leg in Kigali.

Super Eagles will be favourites to top the group but Ndayishimiye noted that Amavubi players know what they have to do if the team is get points from "winnable" games against Libya and Equatorial Guinea.

"They are all good teams that have qualified for the finals but we need to show that Rwanda is a big team too that can beat anyone. Yes, Nigeria are the favourites in our group but I believe we can get results against Libya and Guinea," he noted.

Rwanda's previous appearance at the biennial championship was in 2011 in Sudan and 2016 as hosts.

CHAN Group Pairings:

Group A (Casablanca): Morocco, Guinea, Sudan, Mauritania

Group B (Marrakech): Ivory Coast, Zambia, Uganda, Namibia

Group C (Tangier): Libya, Nigeria, Rwanda, Equatorial Guinea

Group D (Agadir): Angola, Cameroon, Congo, Burkina Faso

