Kenya: Gor Mahia Crowned Champions

Gor Mahia were on Saturday crowned the 2017 SportPesa Premier League Champions for a record 16th time.

Gor finished on 74 points following their 2-2 draw against Sony Sugar in their final match at the Moi Stadium, Kisumu.

After dictating the game early on , Sony took the lead through George Abege's close range shot in the 22nd minute after he collected a loose ball from Geofrey Walusimbi.

Sony then continued with their good run with Kevin Oluoch, Benjamin Mosha and Abege gelling well to give Gor Mahia's backline a torrid time.

But Rwandese import Meddie Kagere, struck twice in the 26th and 32nd minutes respectively to give Gor a 2-1 lead at the breather.

In the 71st minute, Sony Sugar's substitute' Geulord Yema scored the second goal to draw his level in the duel that was attended by thousands of jubilant Gor Mahia fans.

Hamisi Abdala was recalled five minutes to the breather for Joseph Omweri, in the second half, while Yema was introduced for Justine Monda in the 64th minute.

Gor Mahia head coach Dylan Kerr paid tribute to his players for clinching the title attributing their success to consistency, hardwork and utmost discipline.

"I am very grateful to the boys because since I joined the club it has been continuous handwork and good discipline and the results are here to be seen.

I am happy we have taken the trophy and I feel we deserve it," said Kerr.

The match was also attended by a host of leaders from the region who included Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o, Homa Bay governor Cyprian Awiti and Senetar Fred Outa.

Also in attendance was Gor Chairman Ambrose Rachier , the Kenya Premier league Chairman Daniel Aduda and Sportpesa CEO Ronald Karauiri.

Gor captain Musa Mohammed lifted the trophy to the delight of thousands of fans who had thronged the stadium.